Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $42,000 in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Standex International by 193.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Insiders sold a total of 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

