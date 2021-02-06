Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $37,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Bank OZK by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 16.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $37.97 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

