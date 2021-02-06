Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,147 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after buying an additional 975,198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after buying an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after buying an additional 621,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

