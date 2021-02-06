Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,807,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $223.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $223.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

