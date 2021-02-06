Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

BBN stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

