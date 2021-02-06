Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,530 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of MET stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.