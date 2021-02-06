Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New $490,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 600.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

