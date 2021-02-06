Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Plug Power by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

