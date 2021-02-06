Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $611,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.