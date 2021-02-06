Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,506.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,427.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,303.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

