Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 2,950 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 286.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

