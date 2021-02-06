Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $140.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.41.
FIS stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.
In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
Featured Article: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.