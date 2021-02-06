Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $140.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.41.

FIS stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

