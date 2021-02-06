Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.41.
Shares of FIS stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.
In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
