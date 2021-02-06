Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.41.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

