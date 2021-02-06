Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $223.95

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.95 and traded as high as $297.40. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) shares last traded at $290.20, with a volume of 651,162 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

