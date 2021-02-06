Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $273.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $273.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

