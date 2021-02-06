FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $255.01 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

