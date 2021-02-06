FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $255.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.04. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

