Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,450 shares of company stock worth $164,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

