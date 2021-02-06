Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.47. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 2,796 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

FARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

About Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

