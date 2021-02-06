Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Shares of FARM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 338,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,822. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

