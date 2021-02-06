Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 338,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

