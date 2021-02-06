Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Faceter token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $242,053.59 and $367.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.01198158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.57 or 0.06104819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

