Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $268.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.