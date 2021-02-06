Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.52.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.