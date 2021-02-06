Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.
NYSE:EXR opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
