Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE:EXR opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

