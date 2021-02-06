Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Shares of EXPO traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 291,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,340.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,606 shares of company stock worth $14,933,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

