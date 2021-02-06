Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 174.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28,785.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

