Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Price Target Increased to C$14.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XTC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$11.03 on Friday. Exco Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.82. The firm has a market cap of C$433.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.