ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $742,854.96 and approximately $2,499.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.49 or 0.00643469 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00029906 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

