Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,156 shares of company stock worth $29,427,712 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

