Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,608 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $166.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average is $126.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $167.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

