Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,600 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 805,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.

OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

