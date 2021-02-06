Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $16.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,750 shares of company stock worth $1,952,413. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $8,784,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $8,344,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Everi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 430,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Everi by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

