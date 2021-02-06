Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Major Shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship Buys 130,000 Shares

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EVLO stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $806.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVLO shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

