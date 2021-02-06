Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Major Shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship Buys 130,000 Shares

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
EVLO stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $806.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.46.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.
