Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.86-12.46 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.86-12.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.25.

NYSE ESS traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $258.10. The stock had a trading volume of 678,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $329.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

