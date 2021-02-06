ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $111.75.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after buying an additional 177,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

