Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn ($2.45) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

