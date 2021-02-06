EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get EQT alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.