EOS TRUST (EOST) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded down 91.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One EOS TRUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS TRUST has traded down 90.6% against the US dollar. EOS TRUST has a market cap of $125,801.22 and $16.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS TRUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00166153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00064416 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076006 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00041735 BTC.

EOS TRUST Coin Profile

EOS TRUST’s total supply is 100,012,117,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,518,810,122 coins. EOS TRUST’s official website is eostrustlink.io

EOS TRUST Coin Trading

EOS TRUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS TRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS TRUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS TRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS TRUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS TRUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.