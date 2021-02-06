Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up about 2.1% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $398.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.