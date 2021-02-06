Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 324,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

