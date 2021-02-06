EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 60,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 144,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

