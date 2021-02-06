Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENV. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.46.

NYSE:ENV opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -659.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

