Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Update

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advent International Corp MA raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Envestnet by 33.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Envestnet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 445,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.46.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

