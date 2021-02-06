Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $1.16. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 413,617 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

