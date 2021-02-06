Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 6828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Enova International by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Enova International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

