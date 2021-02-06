Energi Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $77.13 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00005268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00233581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.75 or 0.01902443 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,648,723 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

