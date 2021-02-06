Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

