Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELKEF. DNB Markets cut shares of Elkem ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

