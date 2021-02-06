Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:ERTS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:ERTS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $162.50.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

